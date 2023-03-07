Barcelona president Joan Laporta confirmed he recently met with Lionel Messi's father and left open the possibility of a summer transfer.

Messi left Barca in 2021

Laporta has often suggested a return could happen

Relationship with Messi possibly rekindled

WHAT HAPPENED? Laporta connected with Messi's father, Jorge Messi, to discuss a wide range of subjects, including a potential tribute match. The Blaugrana president didn't confirm nor deny whether a summer transfer was brought up.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I met Jorge Messi yes," Laporta said. "We talked about the World Cup and a tribute match for Leo. He’s at PSG right now, so I don’t want to speak about whether or not he could return”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Laporta took charge as Barcelona entered a dire financial situation, and he determined letting Messi leave Camp Nou was necessary for the economic recovery of the club.

“I had to make a decision," he said. "Club above all. We didn't have a good fair play at the time, I still feel sad about it. I had to choose and I chose the club. In Paris, we saw each other.”

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The World Cup winner is out of contract this summer, but he will try to bring Champions League glory to PSG before a potential exit. The French club must claw back from a 1-0 deficit in the second leg of their last 16 matchup with Bayern Munich on Wednesday.