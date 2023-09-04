WATCH: Made in La Masia! Lionel Messi finds former Barcelona teammate Jordi Alba for stunning Inter Miami goal

Crafted in Catalan! Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba combine as the former Barcelona teammates link-up for epic goal in clash with LAFC.

Alba scores stunning goal

Assisted by Lionel Messi

Secondary assist by Sergio Busquets

WHAT HAPPENED? Sergio Busquets found Messi sprinting down the pitch and the Argentine assisted Jordi Alba on the second goal of the evening for Inter Miami Sunday evening. The 36-year-old attacker found his former Barcelona teammate sprinting down the left wing and the 34-year-old Spaniard found the back of the net in clinical fashion.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The trio of former Barcelona teammates combined in stunning fashion to double the lead for the Herons Sunday evening. The strike was Alba's first in MLS league play but his second since arriving in South Beach.

The strike helped Inter Miami to a brilliant 3-1 victory over the reigning MLS Cup Champions.

WHAT NEXT FOR INTER MIAMI?: Following Sunday's emphatic victory over LAFC, Miami will now look ahead to Saturday's match against Sporting KC, although Messi and several others won't be involved due to international duty.

