Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo pushing for Barcelona return with one of their children struggling in Paris

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo reportedly wants him to return to Barcelona as one of their children continues to struggle in Paris.

Messi linked with sensational Barca return

Roccuzzo pushing for a Barcelona move

One of his children has struggled to adapt in Paris

WHAT HAPPENED? The 2022 World Cup winner has already announced his departure from Paris Saint-Germain and is now weighing his options before deciding on his future. Messi's father hinted that the forward "would love to return" to Camp Nou after La Liga accepted the Blaugrana's financial viability plan, and the club is working round the clock to engineer a second coming of the legend to Catalonia.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi's return could be further expedited, as according to Gerard Romero, Roccuzzo is also pushing her husband for a move to Barcelona as one of their children has "suffered" during his stint in Paris. The family prefers a return to Spain, where Messi has spent the bulk of his life and where all of his three children were born and raised.

AND WHAT'S MORE: GOAL had already confirmed that Messi asked to delay his move to Al-Hilal until 2024 during a meeting with the Saudi Arabia delegation on Monday, which has further fuelled the speculation of him coming back to Barcelona. However, the Argentine might have to settle for lower wages as the Saudi representatives informed Messi's entourage that their offer would differ from the €500 million per year ﻿﻿(£435m/$541m) ﻿currently on the table.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

FootTheBall

WHAT NEXT? Barcelona are currently the frontrunners to re-sign Messi, but other proposals from outfits like Inter Miami and several Premier League sides are still on the table.