Lina Chabane: Fleury 91 sign Algeria midfielder from Montauban

The French D1 Arkema outfit has finalized the signing of the Algerian from the second tier club after a successful trial

French D1 Arkema club Fleury 91 have confirmed the acquisition of Algerian midfielder Lina Chabane, for the rest of the 2020-21 season.

Chabane enjoyed a fine season at Montauban in 2019-20, as she continued to gain experience in the second division since previous stints with Brest and Saint-Denis since leaving Le Mans in 2016.

Les Essonniennes granted Chabane a trial, but after witnessing her abilities in close quarters, have ultimately passed up the chance to bring her onto their books permanently.

The 23-year-old French-born started her career at USM Gagny, where she spent six years before joining Le Mans in 2012, featuring for U17 and U19 teams during her three-year stay.

On sealing her first top-flight contract, the Algerian, who has been called up for the Africa Women's Cup of Nations tune-up camp, expressed her delight and eagerness to excel with David Fanzel's team.

“I am very happy to join this great club that is FC Fleury 91 and thus evolve at the highest level," Chabane told the club website.

"More than motivated to work and progress with a group that has so much quality."

Having completed her move, she will be eager to hit the ground running for Fanzel's side, after finding themselves in the fifth position, with 19 points from 12 matches in the current campaign.

After Sunday's 2-0 Coupe de France loss, Fleury will welcome Paris Saint Germain in another home fixture, although this time in a French D1 Arkema encounter on Friday.