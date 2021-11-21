Ligue 1 wrap: Nguette at the double for Metz as Mounie registers fourth goal of the season

Senegal forward Opa Nguette saved Metz’s blushes in their 3-3 draw with Bordeaux in Ligue 1 on Sunday.





A substitute after replacing Sikou Niakate in the first half, the attacker hit two goals to help the Maroons salvage a point in the matchday 14 home fixture at Stade Saint-Symphorien.





Metz still find themselves rock-bottom of the league for what has been a poor start to the season, while Bordeaux occupy the 16th position.





Alberth Elis opened the scoring for the away side on the day before Remi Oudin doubled the lead on 39 minutes.





On the stroke of half-time, Metz pulled a goal back through Nicolas de Preville, six minutes before Nguette registered his first goal to make it 2-2.





Bordeaux went ahead once again, scoring through Oudin but Nguette netted again on 70 minutes to draw parity.





Elsewhere in Ligue 1 on Sunday, Benin striker Steve Mounie was among the scorers as Brest thrashed Lens 4-0 at Stade Francis-Le Ble.





The 27-year-old, now with four goals in 12 Ligue 1 games this season, added to strikes from Brendan Chardonnet, Romain Faivre and Jeremy Douaron to ensure an emphatic win.





Brest are 13th on the table, while Lens hold the fourth position.





Algeria attacker Ryad Boudebouz set up Miguel Trauco for the only goal as Saint-Etienne registered a 1-0 away victory over Troyes.





Despite picking up three points, Saint-Etienne still find themselves in the relegation zone, precisely second-from-bottom, while Troyes are two places above.





Earlier on Saturday, Ghana eligible Dennis Appiah scored in his own net as Paris Saint-Germain recorded a 3-1 home triumph over Nantes.





Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe netted the other goals for the hosts while the visitors’ consolation came from Randal Kolo Muani.





Senegal midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye featured for the entire duration of the game for the Parisians, as did compatriot Abdou Diallo and Morocco right-back Achraf Hakimi.





Mali striker Kalifa Coulibaly, DR Congo midfielder Samuel Moutoussamy and Cameroon centre-back Jean-Chales Castelleto started for Nantes, who also had Ghanaian winger Osman Bukari as a substitute.





On Friday, Senegal midfielder Krepin Diatta scored for Monaco in their 2-2 draw with Lille.