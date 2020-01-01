Liga MX is better than Eredivisie - Janssen

The Dutch striker says the Mexican league is of a higher quality than that of the league in his home country

Former striker and current Monterrey forward Vincent Janssen says that he believes the standard of Liga MX is higher than that of the Eredivisie in his native .

Janssen moved to Monterrey in 2019 after struggling to break through with Tottenham.

The Dutch forward originally joined Spurs from AZ Alkmaar in 2016, but scored just six goals in 38 appearances in what turned out to be his only real season with the club.

Janssen went out on loan the next season, joining Turkish giants , before being sold to Monterrey during the 2019 summer transfer window.

"It was not the period I was hoping for at Tottenham," Janssen told VTBL. "As a 22-year-old boy from AZ [Alkmaar] it was a great step, but I didn't get the minutes that I expected. Also, I did not reach my potential. Ultimately you want to play again, be a footballer and be appreciated. "

During his time in , Janssen helped Monterrey claim 2019 Apertura in his first season with the club, scoring 10 goals in 23 matches.

The Dutch forward alluded to the physicality of the Mexican league, as well as the quality of players joining Liga MX from national teams all through the Americas.

"The Mexican league is very good and the standard is high," Janssen said. "It is better than the Eredivisie. That's my opinion. Here there are a lot of international players that come from this part of the world and there are two that come from Europe, of which I am one.

"It is a completely different way of playing football and it certainly isn't bad in terms of quality," he added. "If you look at our team, you'll see national team players from Mexico, and .

"It is not always the football that we are used to from the Netherlands. There are a lot of physically strong players here, so there is physical play. The game goes up and down faster here, but there are spaces. ”

Janssen's Monterrey sit dead last through the first 10 games of the Clausura season, having amassed just five points while failing to win a match.