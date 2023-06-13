'LIES' - Kylian Mbappe angrily hits back at Real Madrid transfer rumours amid PSG contract uncertainty

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has denied that he is trying to force a move to Real Madrid.

Mbappe told PSG he will not extend contract

Current deal runs out in 2024

Real Madrid considered frontrunners if PSG sell

WHAT HAPPENED? The Frenchman informed PSG yesterday, in writing, that he would not be renewing his contract, which expires at the end of the 2024 season. His decision reignited speculation over a move to Real Madrid, a switch Mbape has flirted with in the past. It has been suggested that the club are likely to sell him if he doesn't commit to a long-term deal, as they are desperate to avoid losing a prized asset on a free transfer next year.

WHAT THEY SAID: Le Parisien reported on Tuesday that Mbappe is eager to force a move Real this summer, but he has taken to social media to deny those claims. After quote tweeting the article in question, the 24-year-old wrote: "LIES… ❌ At the same time, the bigger it is, the more it passes. I have already said that I will continue next season at PSG where I am very happy."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG now have a decision to face over Mbappe's future. With the France international certain not to renew his deal, they could either sell their best player for an immense fee, or risk losing him for nothing next summer. PSG have not commented on the situation, but Mbappe has released a statement after the backlash over his letter to the club, claiming that he informed them he wouldn't be extending his contract a year ago.

WHAT NEXT? Mbappe is still a PSG player for now, and could remain one until the end of next year. But the uncertainty surrounding his future will no doubt be among the biggest storylines of the summer, especially if Real return with a formal offer.