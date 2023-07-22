'Lies' - Chelsea outcast Romelu Lukaku posts cryptic message on Instagram amid rumours of rift with suitors Inter Milan

Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku posted a cryptic message on his Instagram story amid rumours of a breakdown in relations with potential suitors Inter.

Lukaku shares a cryptic message

Rift with Inter directors

Spoke to Juventus while negotiating with Inter

WHAT HAPPENED? Lukaku is back at Chelsea at the moment after his loan spell with the Italian club ended. Inter were initially keen on sealing a permanent move for the striker this summer, but later backed out after they discovered he was also speaking to Juventus while negotiating a deal with the club.

Amid rumours of Lukaku's rift with Inter directors and members of the playing squad, he posted a cryptic message on his Instagram story where he wrote: "When that hate don't work, they start telling lies."

@romelulukaku/IG

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It has been reported that the Inter players have turned their backs on the Belgian and are not speaking to him as they feel betrayed by the player's decision to speak to fierce rivals Juventus.

WHAT NEXT FOR LUKAKU? For now, Juventus looks like a possible destination for the striker with Chelsea looking to sell him in the summer and Inter out of the race for now.