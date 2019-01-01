Libya reappoint coach Faouzi Benzarti on six-month deal

The 69-year-old returns to the role he held between 2007 and 2009

The Libyan Football Federation (LFF) has swiftly appointed former head coach Faouzi Benzarti on a six-month renewable deal to replace Jalal Damja who resigned on Thursday.

It is the 69-year-old’s second spell with the Mediterranean Knights having served as national team coach from July 2007 to March 2009.

"I thank the president of the LFF [Abdulhakim Alshalmani] and for showing confidence in me again," the 69-year-old said in a statement.

"I've already had experience in Libya and I consider it successful. I am optimistic; I came to work and promise to achieve victories."

Benzarti will be tasked with guiding Libya to a good start in their qualifiers, which begins in November.

The Mediterranean Knights have been placed in Group J of the Afcon 2021 qualifiers, where they’ll face , and Equatorial Guinea.

Benzarti’s first game in charge on his return sees Libya face his native Eagles of Carthage on November 16, as they seek to start their qualifying campaign on a good note.