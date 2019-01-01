Leyton Orient manager & former Tottenham defender Edinburgh dies aged 49

Leyton Orient have confirmed that manager Justin Edinburgh has died at the age of 49.

Edinburgh spent two years with Orient and guided them to promotion from the National League in 2018-19, taking them back up to League Two.

The club have confirmed that the former left-back suffered a cardiac arrest last Monday before passing away on Saturday.

"It is with profound and utmost sadness that Leyton Orient announces its manager Justin Edinburgh has passed away," a club statement read.

Chairman Nigel Travis told the club's website: “We are completely heartbroken by this tragedy. All our thoughts and love are with the Edinburgh family and we know from the messages that have flooded into the Club over the last week that the wider football world will share our sentiments.

“The success that Justin brought to Leyton Orient was incredible, but more importantly the impact he had on us all as a winner and a wonderful, inspirational human being will be his legacy and will stay with us forever.”

