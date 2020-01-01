Lewandowski sets new Bundesliga goal record as Bayern Munich thrash Eintracht Frankfurt

The Poland sharp-shooter was on target three times to down Frankfurt on Saturday and already boasts 10 league goals this season

striker Robert Lewandowski has wasted no time in breaking double figures for goals this season, setting a new league record in the process.

The international enjoyed his best-ever season in 2019-20, scoring 34 times in the German top flight and an incredible 55 in 47 games in all competitions.

That sterling record was key to Bayern's efforts as they were crowned German and European champions, prevailing in August's final over to win the latter.

More teams

If the first few games of 2020-21 are any indication, though, Lewandowski is on track to surpass his efforts of last season as he continues to find the net on a remarkably frequent basis.

The striker netted a hat-trick within an hour on Saturday as Bayern ran riot against , winning 5-0 at the Allianz Arena to rack up their fourth victory in five Bundesliga matches.

Leroy Sane also got his name on the scoresheet for the hosts, as did teenage substitute Jamal Musiala, but all eyes were on Lewandowski as he reached a notable milestone at the expense of Frankfurt.

He has now hit 10 goals in his first five Bundesliga outings, reaching double figures quicker than anyone else in the league's history.

10 - @lewy_official (@FCBayernEN) scored his 10th league goal this season after just 5 matchdays – that is a new Bundesliga record! Epic. #fcbsge pic.twitter.com/6QjIruKM2w — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) October 24, 2020

Unsurprisingly that lethal record has sent him racing to the head of the top scorer rankings, with Andrej Kramaric his closest competitor on six goals for .

Lewandowski has been with Bayern since the summer of 2014, when he moved on a free transfer from Bundesliga arch-rivals .

Article continues below

With the Pole's goals in tow, the Bavarians have been near-unstoppable in , winning every league title disputed since that move was completed.

Lewandowski now boasts 256 goals in 297 games for Bayern, a mark that places him second in the club's all-time top scorer standings.

But the 32-year-old is unlikely to reach overall record holder Gerd Muller, who stands alone with the incredible tally of 563 goals in Bayern colours.