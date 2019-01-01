Lewandowski lifts the lid on what life is like under Liverpool boss Klopp

The prolific Bayern Munich striker worked under the current Reds manager at Signal Iduna Park and admits he initially found the going tough

Robert Lewandowski has admitted to initially finding life tough under Jurgen Klopp at , with the current manager demanding high standards from his players.

A prolific Polish striker linked up with the German coach from Lech Poznan in 2010.

He quickly settled in the , but concedes that he had to work hard in order to reach the levels expected of him.

Klopp pushed his squad on the training field and Lewandowski felt there was a need for him to put in extra hours in order to meet the expectations of his manager and Dortmund team-mates.

Prior to leaving for in 2014, the international netted 103 times in 187 appearances.

Life was not easy, though, with Lewandowski telling BBC Sport of his time in Dortmund and life under a coach now chasing down the title at Anfield: “The first two years at Borussia Dortmund, my finishing was not like it is now.

“After every single training session I stayed on the pitch and practised with my left foot, my right foot and being systematic and repeating the movements was very important.

“It did not matter what I did with the team, I knew I had to stay after training to do things for myself.

“Sometimes I did it without a goalkeeper, who might have been tired or not have time for me, because I would stay on for two extra hours.

“I remember the first six months at Dortmund, the training was very hard under Jurgen Klopp. I was very young and wanted to show everyone I could give 110% in every training session.

“After two or three months, I was very tired and could not show all my skills. It was too much for me and I needed three months lighter training to get back to form.

“When I think about it now, I learned a lot.

“After the first few months my body was ready to work harder. Around November I scored a lot of goals and my team-mates said 'Robert is back', and I knew then I could show all my skills.”

Article continues below

Lewandowski has been reunited with Klopp in this season’s .

Bayern played out a goalless draw with Liverpool in the first leg of a heavyweight last-16 encounter in Europe’s elite club competition.

The return date of that tie, with a quarter-final spot still on the line, is set to be staged at the Allianz Arena on March 13.