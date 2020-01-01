Lewandowski is the best striker in the world - Gundogan

The Manchester City midfielder was full of praise for his former team-mate and says that it was a "huge joy" to play with him at Dortmund

Ilkay Gundogan has singled out his former team-mate Robert Lewandowski as the best striker currently active in world football.

The and stars shared three seasons at Signal Iduna Park under Jurgen Klopp from 2011 to 2014.

Together, they helped Dortmund take the title in 2011-12 and the following season went all the way to the final, where they went down in a heart-breaking 2-1 defeat to rivals .

More teams

Lewandowski would then move on to Bayern in 2014, with Gundogan following him out of the exit door two years later to join Pep Guardiola at .

But even though he regularly lines up alongside a goalscorer of Sergio Aguero's quality, he admits that the Pole is the most complete striker in the game.

"It was a huge joy to play with him. He has improved again and again," Gundogan told DAZN .

"Technically he was always great, now he also has that cool head. The way he scored the goals is phenomenal.

"For me he is the best and most complete striker in the world at the moment."

Gundogan also had glowing praise for current boss Klopp, highlighting the German's attention to detail in making Dortmund such a finely tuned machine during his tenure.

"Klopp's philosophy? Getting the ball back, a quick switching game, combinations and then ice cold in front of goal," he added.

"In the final training session before important games, it had to be very intense. Kloppo complained when it didn't work."

The unity of that Dortmund team was also important for the midfielder, who recalled that fights between players were almost unheard of.

Article continues below

"Over the years I can only remember one dispute. That was an incident a year earlier between Lucas Barrios and Lewandowski in the locker room," he explained.

"Otherwise the mood was really positive. We were an intact, homogeneous team."

Gundogan has formed a regular part of Guardiola's City plans this season, racking up 40 appearances and scoring five goals in all competitions before the campaign was halted due to the coronavirus outbreak.