Levante beating Barcelona proves LaLiga is most competitive

Three teams currently sit joint-top of LaLiga, with 13 clubs within just five points

It seemed like another day at the office when Lionel Messi converted a 38th-minute penalty to put 1-0 up away to .

However, the courageous hosts turned the game around between the 61st and 68th minutes, scoring three goals in seven minutes to compel Barca to a 3-1 defeat.

Barca's defeat becomes the latest shock from the super exciting 2019/20 LaLiga title race, where five teams now being within a point of the lead, further evidence of all the progress made throughout Spanish football in recent years.

This weekend's thrilling action also saw fail to capitalise on Barcelona’s slip, after a thrilling scoreless draw against at Santiago Bernabeu. While and also ended 1-1, and went joint top of the table with a 2-1 win at last week’s leaders Granada.

All this means is that Barca, Madrid and Real Sociedad all have 22 points after 12 matches of the topsy-turvy 2019/20 campaign. Atletico and Sevilla are just a point behind, while all of Granada [20], [19], Osasuna and [18] and , Levante, and Valladolid [17] are within five points of the top. That means there are 13 teams within just five points.

This leaves the LaLiga table looking compact as only four points split the top nine teams. It's shaping up to be some season.

Speaking to Spanish TV, Madrid captain Sergio Ramos said having so many strong teams clearly made LaLiga the best league in the world.

“That is the reality of our football,” Ramos said.

“It’s getting more and more difficult. Today Levante have beaten Barcelona, so you can never say someone is definitely going to win. That is what makes our league the best in the world. Any mistake can see you drop down the table.”

Of course, Ramos knows of what he's speaking about having been left utterly disappointed by his side's shocking 1-0 defeat by newcomers Real Mallorca last month.

Among the many shocking results this new campaign has seen is defending champions, Barcelona's losses to Athletic Club and Granada. Mallorca followed up their defeat of Madrid’s stars with a defeat at then bottom club . Granada were leading the pile until their midweek reverse at Getafe. Atletico were top when they lost at Real Sociedad. Each week brings a fresh surprise, and often a new LaLiga leader.

The tightness towards the top of LaLiga contrasts with the situation in Europe’s other biggest leagues. leaders are six points ahead of second-placed , and a whopping 14 clear of in fifth. Paris Saint Germain look set for an eighth French title in nine seasons having already gained a seven-point advantage. In , are odds-on for a ninth straight trophy after nine wins and two draws from their 11 outings so far. The does look more balanced so far this season, although remain huge favourites to be German champions for an eighth consecutive year. It wouldn't be inaccurate to say that this season's LaLiga race is the most competitive among Europe's top leagues.

A major factor for 's top division having become so competitive is the financial controls put in place since 2012 by LaLiga president Javier Tebas. These include a much more equal sharing of TV revenues - ensuring smaller clubs are guaranteed significantly more money each year. LaLiga has also introduced economic controls, under which the authorities fix how much each club can spend on their squads so that none are tempted to spend beyond their means.

These two innovations have combined to help end a ‘boom and bust’ cycle among some clubs. It also means teams not considered the traditional ‘big boys’ can attract international quality stars. Betis now have a 2018 World Cup winner in midfielder Nabil Fekir, while Levante strengthened their squad considerably last summer by signing 10 new players of five different nationalities.

This has led to a much more unpredictable title race, as the traditionally bigger teams are tested each time they play. A couple of years back the norm was for Barca and Madrid to quickly move clear of everyone else, then fight between themselves for the title. Los Blancos reached 100 points in 2011/12, with third-placed Valencia a whopping 39 points adrift. The Blaugrana matched that ‘century’ the following season when Atletico de Madrid in third had 76 points and Real Sociedad were fourth with 66.

Things have changed quite quickly. Two years ago, the gap after 12 games from first place (Barca) to fifth (Sevilla) was 12 points. At this point last season, six teams were within four points of the top. Currently, in 13th place are just five points off the leaders. And the situation keeps changing week to week.

You have to go all the way back to 1998/99 for the last time 22 points was enough to lead LaLiga after 12 games. Then Mallorca were top, with in second a point back. Barca came out on top in the end, but both Mallorca and Celta sustained their challenge to qualify for Uefa. Furthermore, the gap between the top and eight-ranked teams that season was just three points; this season it's just four. But it's also true this season there are 13 teams within just five points of the top, making it likely the most competitive in history since the switch to three points for a win in 1995.

Last season, Barça won the title with 87 points, the lowest winning total in a decade. This year even fewer will likely be needed to take the trophy. But as Ramos said last Sunday, that is evidence of LaLiga becoming more and more difficult.

This sets a huge challenge for all the players and coaches involved and leads to many ups and downs for supporters of all clubs. It also ensures Spain has the most exciting league in the world.