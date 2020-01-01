Lemina reveals how Galatasaray are dealing with coronavirus pandemic

Although the Turkish Super Lig is suspended indefinitely, the players are still in contact with the coaching crew from their homes

sent training and nutrition programmes to players to keep them fit amid the coronavirus pandemic, Mario Lemina has revealed.

Galatasaray's last game in the Turkish Super Lig was a goalless draw against on March 15 before the league was suspended indefinitely.

Training have also been suspended with players and coaches in self-isolation in their homes to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Lemina, who has played 17 league matches this term, disclosed that he misses football and disclosed how he is doing extra work to keep fit.

“Our club has sent us a work program, I am trying to fulfill them. There are more to be done in the fitness room, but I am trying to put more on it and do exercises to increase cardio and physical condition,” Lemina told the club website.

“I am doing extra work. I am in good shape, I feel very good. But of course, we miss the field because training at home does not replace ball games unfortunately. We miss playing on the field.

“Our nutritionist sent us a certain program, but I was paying attention before. We need to be careful about our nutrition as professional actors because we get the energy we need through nutrition. I would like to thank our nutritionist from here."

The Gabon international, who is on a season-long loan from , reserved praise for health workers who are in the frontline of the fight against coronavirus.

“The work they do requires a lot of courage and they do a lot of courage. I wish them a lot of strength and patience because of their courage,” he added.

“With support, donations or donations. Thanks to them, many lives are saved now. One day, when we return to our normal lives, we will see how big business they are doing."