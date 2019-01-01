'Leicester's midfield trio as good as any out there' - Souness salutes high-flying Foxes

The Foxes displays in the centre of the park have attracted plaudits with their group now considered among the best around

Former midfielder Graeme Souness believes ’s central trio is among the best in the .

Youri Tielemans, James Maddison, Wilfred Ndidi have all impressed this season as the Foxes have mounted an unlikely title challenge.

The Sky Sports pundit was speaking after Leicester’s 4-1 win at on Sunday, which keeps them in second place ahead of and eight points off leaders Liverpool.

Brendan Rodgers’ side has been one of the most impressive outfits in the Premier League this season. Striker Jamie Vardy added to his tally with a brace against Villa, and tops the goalscoring charts with 16 so far this season.

The midfield three have also drawn many plaudits, with Souness the latest to sing their praises.

“I would suggest that Tielemans, Ndidi and Maddison, those three in midfield are as good as any three out there,” Souness said.

“The blend of them, the hard work, clever passing from Ndidi and Tielemans, and Maddison — he is a real craftsman.

"I've said many times he should be a regular in the team. I think he has the quality to deliver cute and clever passes, he puts a shift in. You've got the guy up front [Vardy] who just wants to run forward all the time.

“I would suggest in this team, more than the team that won the league, when he runs forward, he knows he has a better chance of getting on the end of something because there are better kickers of the ball playing with him now.”

On top of the attractive attacking football that Rodgers was known for during his time at previous clubs Swansea, Liverpool, and , Leicester also has the best defensive record in the league having conceded just 10 goals so far this season.

Souness was full of praise for a side that has become as effective at stopping goals at one end as it is at scoring them at the other.

"Extremely impressive,” he said of the Foxes. “When you look through their team they have a lovely mix of different types of players. Every one of them has their own qualities.

“I say that because for the first 20 minutes in the first half they had to dig in and go to war, Villa were up for it and they had to weather that storm.”