Leicester City vs Arsenal: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Unai Emery wants his side to get their confidence back when they visit the King Power Stadium, with Champions League football next season on the line

have a golden opportunity to steal a march on their rivals to finish in the top four of the Premier League when they travel to Leicester on Sunday.

Unai Emery’s side have suffered back-to-back defeats against Crystal Palace and Wolves, but with and facing off later in the day, the Gunners have the opportunity to take the initiative.

The Foxes have been going along quietly well under Brendan Rodgers, meanwhile, and are on course to finish in the top half of the table.

Game vs Arsenal Date Sunday, April 28 Time 12:00pm BST / 7:00am ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game will be broadcast on NBCSN and can be streamed via NBC Sports Live and Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.

US TV channel Online stream NBCSN NBC Sports Live / Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports . It can be streamed via the Sky Go app.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League Sky Go

Squads & Team News

Position Leicester players Goalkeepers Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic Defenders Simpson, Pereira, Morgan, Soyuncu, Evans, Maguire, Chilwell, Fuchs Midfielders Mendy, Ndidi, Choudhury, Maddison, Barnes, Gray, Ghezzal, James, Tielemans, Albrighton Forwards Vardy, Okazaki, Ihenacho

Leicester approach this match with virtually a full squad of players available. Daniel Amartey, who is a long-term absentee, is the only player to miss out.

Wes Morgan will return to action after missing last weekend’s game due to personal issues.

Confirmed Leicester starting XI: Schmeichel; Pereira, Evans, Maguire, Chilwell; Ndidi, Tielemans; Choudhury, Albrighton, Maddison; Vardy

Position Arsenal squad Goalkeepers Cech, Leno, Iliev Defenders Koscielny, Lichtsteiner, Monreal, Mustafi, Jenkinson, Mavropanos, Kolasinac, Sokratis Midfielders Elneny, Mkhitaryan, Xhaka, Torreira, Ozil, Maitland-Niles, Iwobi, Guendouzi, Willock, Saka, Suarez Forwards Lacazette, Nketiah

Aaron Ramsey is again missing after suffering a hamstring injury against , while Denis Suarez is not expected to return after a groin problem.

Long-term absentees Danny Welbeck, Rob Holding and Hector Bellerin remain sidelined.

Confirmed Arsenal starting XI: Leno; Maitland-Niles, Mustafi, Sokratis, Kolasinac; Xhaka, Torreira; Mkhitaryan, Iwobi, Aubameyang; Lacazette

Betting & Match Odds

Arsenal are marginal 8/5 favourites to win with bet365 . Leicester can be backed at 17/10 while a draw is priced at 27/10.

Match Preview

If Arsenal fail to finish in the top four of the Premier League, Unai Emery’s first season in charge of the club will be deemed a failure.

For so long the Gunners were well positioned to do so, yet three defeats in their last four matches means that the door has been opened for Chelsea and Manchester United to overhaul them.

Last Sunday’s 3-2 defeat against was a massive shock to the system and it was followed up by a loss to , with individual defensive errors undermining their challenge in both fixtures.

These need to be cut out if they are to produce a much-needed victory at the King Power Stadium.

“The first target is to recover our confidence,” Emery said on the eve of the game.

“We can build on this confidence each minute, each hour, each day, each week - and above all we're training and we're looking for a big performance for the three points.

“Individually for Sunday the first target is to think in our capacity and be consistent defensively and offensively.

“We need to adapt to them, but I think both are very important. We need to prepare ourselves and also adapt for them.”

A constant for the Gunners this season has been their dreadful away form, with just 22 of their 66 points coming on the road.

Seeking to take advantage of this are Leicester, who would overhaul both and if they were to win, with manager Brendan Rodgers hungry to win every game.

“Until the last whistle goes here against Chelsea [on the final day], for me, this season, there’s everything to play for,” he said. “That’s always been my attitude in the games.

“What delights me with these players is that each day in training since I’ve been here, they’re becoming better and better and they’re improving all the time.

“We’re very much on the right road and this is a team that will continue to show that.”

In Rodgers’ maiden match against a ‘Big Six’ club since returning to the Premier League from , he will be desperate his side make a strong account of themselves.