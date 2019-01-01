Leicester City's defence can do with Kolo Toure's help - Jonny Evans

The Foxes have conceded in each of their last nine games and the 31-year-old believes the Ivorian tactician can help them arrest the poor form

Jonny Evans hopes that new assistant coach Kolo Toure can help solve their defensive problem.

The King Power Stadium outfit have conceded in each of their last nine games, winning only one of those matches. The poor form has seen them drop to the 11th spot in the log.

Toure enjoyed an impressive career as a defender spanning 18 years playing for ASEC Mimosas, , , and .

And the former player is hopeful they can benefit from the Ivorian’s experience.

“If you look at the clubs he has been at; Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool and Celtic, it is amazing really,” Evans told Leicester Mercury.

“He has only been here with us a few days but I am sure he will be able to give advice over the coming weeks.

“We have to learn how to manage games and hopefully he can give us that and give us that encouragement as players go out and carry it out.”

Leicester take on in their next league game on Saturday and will look to return to winning ways.