Leicester City will not rush Ndidi back into action – Rodgers

Although the Nigerian has resumed training after an injury setback, the Foxes’ boss says his return will be carefully managed

Wilfred Ndidi will not be rushed back for Friday’s game against Norwich, says boss Brendan Rodgers.

The midfielder has missed his side's past three games - draws with and as well as a defeat to - due to a knee problem.

The international has resumed training with the rest of the squad at Belvoir Drive, however, his manager insists he will not be rush back to face Daniel Farke’s men and risk any setbacks in his recovery.

"Wilf Ndidi has been training so we’ll see how he is on Friday,” Rodgers told media as reported by the club website.

“But if he’s not right for this week we’ll look for next week, which is good news for us. We have to be cautious. We don’t want to lose him again.

“When he came back it was deemed he was fit and he felt good, but he had a slight reaction, so we just wanted to be sure he was right.

“We need to give it that period of time. When we feel it’s the right time, we’ll bring him back in for a really important part of the season for us.”

Leicester City are third in the English top-flight log with 50 points from 27 outings.