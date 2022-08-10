Leicester City to face Stockport while Newcastle take on Tranmere in Carabao Cup second round

Top-flight clubs will enter the competition, which remains split into two geographic locations

Leicester City will face Stockport while Newcastle will take on Tranmere to headline the second round of the Carabao Cup. Matches are set to be held on August 23-24.

The second round sees the introduction of the two remaining Championship clubs, Watford and Burnley, who finished 18th and 19th in the 2021–22 Premier League season, as well as the Premier League clubs not involved in either the Champions League, Europa League or Europa Conference League.

Liverpool are the current holders after the Reds defeated Chelsea to claim the trophy last season.

