Leicester City striker Iheanacho set for first Premier League game of the season

The Nigeria international is in line to feature for the King Power Stadium outfit against the Eagles, following his impressive League Cup performance

Kelechi Iheanacho has been included in the squad to face in Sunday’s game.

The international found the back of the net in the Foxes’ League Cup tie against Burton Albion and has been rewarded with a place in Brendan Rodgers' squad against the Eagles.

The 23-year-old has named in the substitutes bench for the fourth time this season in the English top-flight, but so far he has not been given a chance to come on.

The forward has been enduring a difficult time this term with the King Power Stadium outfit, having failed to feature for the side in the English top-flight.

The former player has been limited to two League Cup appearances against Luton Town and Burton, where he scored in each of the outings.

With the terrific form of the Foxes’ first-choice striker Jamie Vardy, Premier League action continued to elude the Nigerian forward.

In contrast, Iheanacho’s compatriot Wilfred Ndidi has been playing a key role for the Foxes with solid defensive performances.

The midfielder is in line to make his 12th appearance across all competitions, having been included in the starting XI against Roy Hodgson’s men.

Leicester, fourth in the league, will hope to clinch their fourth win on the bounce in the encounter which could see them leapfrog to third spot.