Leicester City Premier League fixtures: Full 2020-21 match schedule

Brendan Rodgers' men lost momentum towards the end of last season and they will be eager to address that deficit in 2020-21

narrowly missed out on fourth place in the last season and they will attempt to go one better in 2020-21.

Newly promoted provide the opposition for the Foxes on opening weekend, with games against , and West Ham completing the first batch of matches for Brendan Rodgers' men.

Article continues below

More to follow...

More teams

Check out Leicester's Premier League fixture list for 2020-21 in full below.

Leicester City Premier League 2020-21 fixtures