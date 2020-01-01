Leicester City midfielder Ndidi to undergo surgery on abductor injury

The Nigeria international has been a regular for Brendan Rodgers' men this season, but now faces a spell on the sidelines through injury

manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed that Wilfred Ndidi will undergo surgery on Saturday.



The international suffered an abductor injury as the Foxes devoured in a outing on Sunday.



Despite the knock, Ndidi was in action from start to finish as the Clarets bowed 4-2 at the King Power Stadium with scan by club’s medical team disclosing that the midfielder will go through the knife on Saturday.

"That (surgery) will take probably place tomorrow morning," Rodgers told media on Friday ahead of Sunday’s fixture with .

"It’s just unfortunate, it’s come right off the bone, so he’s going to be up to 12 weeks we think. He’s a huge player for us.

"It’s something that showed his mentality against Burnley [because] he felt it. Towards the end of last season, he felt some pain there and he felt it late on in the Burnley game.

"I’m sure he’ll make a really good recovery and we’ll welcome him back when he comes back, but there’s no doubt he’s a miss.”

Although the Foxes will be missing the qualities of the ex- man, the Northern Irishman has backed others to step in.

"We have players capable of stepping in. Papy [Mendy] signed a new contract in the summer and has started the season very well,” he continued.

"Hamza [Choudhury] was excellent against , he really covered the ground and was defensively very good, so we have enough cover in that position."

Before his injury, Ndidi has been drafted to the central defence so far in the 2020-21 campaign following the unavailability of Wes Morgan, Jonny Evans and Filip Benkovic, but Rodgers claims Evans’ thigh injury has been cleared in time and could be feature against Pep Guardiola’s team at the Etihad Stadium.

"He’s fine. He’s trained this last numbers of days, so he’s available,” he added.

"He’s had a good couple of weeks and I think, for most players, they’re not going to be 100 per cent.

“I’d still have Jonny Evans at 80 per cent because he’s such a quality player."

With this, the Super Eagles star could be ruled out of action between six to 12 weeks.