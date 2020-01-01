Leicester City boss Rodgers on Iheanacho's injury and substitution

The manager explained the substitution of the Nigerian striker in the match against Manchester City on Saturday

boss Brendan Rodgers discussed keeper Ederson’s role in how Kelechi Iheanacho had to leave the field during their 1-0 loss to the champions in the .

Iheanacho was hit by the Brazilian goalkeeper when he attempted to head home James Maddison's pass, and he was left in need of medical attention.

40. Big coming together between Ederson and former City man Kelechi Iheanacho. That looked painful! Thankfully Kelechi is sat up now receiving treatment 🙏



🦊 0-0 🔵 #LEIMCI#ManCity — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 22, 2020

After the treatment, the 23-year-old managed to finish the first-half, but he was replaced by Harvey Barnes at half-time with Rodgers claiming he was 'groggy' during the break.

More teams

“It was the reason he had to come off,” Rodgers said, per Leicester Mercury. “I haven’t seen it again, I haven’t seen a replay of it, but the guys are telling me he got caught on the throat. It’s a lovely ball by James [Maddison] and he’s getting there.

“I suppose, for a keeper, he’s come to try to punch the ball and they try to take the man at the same time. That’s what they do. I haven’t seen it again to give an honest opinion on it.

Article continues below

“Iheanacho felt a bit groggy at half-time, and I always listen to the medical staff on that. They felt it would be hard for him to continue at the level, so Harvey [Barnes] came on and gave us that penetration.”

Iheanacho has made 10 appearances in the Premier League this season with three goals to his name. Across all competitions, the international has a tally of eight goals in 15 matches.

Ahead of Friday's league trip to , Leicester City will be hoping to have the 23-year-old fit alongside his compatriot Wilfred Ndidi who has missed their previous three games.