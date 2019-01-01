Leganes’ Omeruo targets quick return from injury

The 26-year-old Nigeria international was forced off in his side’s home defeat to Ernesto Valverde’s men after suffering a knock

centre-back Kenneth Omeruo is hopeful of a quick return from injury.

The Super Eagles star could not complete his side’s 2-1 loss to on Saturday after picking up a knock.

Omeruo, who was afforded a starting role in the encounter, was replaced by Rodri Tarin in the 83rd minute following the injury.

The former defender has taken to social media to reassure his fans of a quick return to action.

“Going to be back soon, we keep fighting together with our strong supporters,” Omeruo posted on Instagram.

Since his permanent switch to the Spanish side, the international has made nine appearances.

Omeruo could miss Leganes’ next league game against on December 1.