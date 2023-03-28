Leeds & USMNT star Weston McKennie struggling with flu ahead of return to Premier League action

USMNT interim coach Anthony Hudson has revealed that Weston McKennie is struggling with flu ahead of his return to domestic action with Leeds.

Midfielder figured in Nations League games

Illness not holding him back

Rejoining Premier League survival battle

WHAT HAPPENED? The 24-year-old midfielder, who is taking in a loan spell at Elland Road following a January move from Juventus, figured prominently for his country during the latest international break – starting back-to-back CONCACAF Nations League clashes with Grenada and El Salvador. He was among the goals in the first of those outings, but was replaced in the second and has been feeling a little under the weather as he prepares to rejoin a Premier League survival battle in England.

WHAT THEY SAID: Hudson told reporters of McKennie after taking him off in the closing stages of a narrow 1-0 win over El Salvador: “Weston has been great. I think he had a little bit of a fever tonight. Coming off, I went to give him a hug and I just refrained myself from getting anywhere near him because he's having some struggles. He was struggling a little bit tonight, flu wise, but he did it. He's been great all cam. He's now becoming one of, and this is crazy to say, one of the senior guys in the team and it is really good to have him around the camp.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: McKennie has seen fellow countryman Tyler Adams pick up an unfortunate injury, ruling him out of action for the USMNT and Leeds, and will be hoping to help cover the absence of a stricken colleague when the Whites take in a testing trip to Premier League leaders Arsenal on Saturday.

WHAT NEXT? McKennie’s loan deal at Leeds does include the option for a permanent transfer to be pushed through this summer, but they will need to preserve their top-flight status in order to trigger that clause and the classy midfielder is already being linked with other teams in England.