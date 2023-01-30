Weston Mckennie has officially joined Leeds on loan as Jesse Marsch builds a USMNT core to try to keep the club in the Premier League.

McKennie joins Premier League strugglers

USMNT star joins countrymen at club

Marsch building U.S. core

WHAT HAPPENED? McKennie has joined Leeds United on a loan with an option to make the deal permanent in the summer as Marsch looks to bolster his options in anticipation for an upcoming relegation battle. McKennie joins a host of Americans at the club including his national team captain Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson and manager Marsch.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A move to Serie A giants Juventus hasn't quite worked out for McKennie who made a permanent move to the Old Lady last season following a loan spell at the club. He made 96 appearances across two and a half seasons in Italy, scoring 13 goals, but a scandal in Turin has accelerated his departure.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Leeds currently sit 15th in the Premier League, two points from the drop zone, and will be looking for McKennie to hit the ground running and help them stay in the division this season. He already has a good relationship with Adams, and it may help him ease into the side quicker than many others would.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEEDS AND MCKENNIE? Leeds face fellow relegation contenders Nottingham Forest next, before a clash against rivals Manchester United, and McKennie could be available for both of these upcoming fixtures.