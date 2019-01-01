Leeds United vs Sheffield United: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Two points separate the two teams heading into a game which should prove crucial in the battle for promotion to the Premier League

It's second against third in the Championship as welcome to Elland Road on Saturday.

The hosts occupy the last automatic playoff place heading into the game, but hold just a two-point lead over their visitors.

With five wins from their last six games, Marcelo Bielsa's team are in good form heading into the crucial clash, but Sheffield United have also been on an impressive run and haven't lost in nine games.

Game Leeds United vs Sheffield United Date Saturday, March 16 Time 12.30pm GMT / 8.30am ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game will not be broadcast, but can be streamed through the iFollow service.

US TV channel Online stream N/A iFollow

In the UK, the game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event. It can be streamed via Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Football / Main Event Sky Go

Squads & Team News

Position Leeds squad Goalkeepers Casilla, Peacock-Farrell Defenders Ayling, Jansson, Cooper, Alioski, Douglas, Berardi, Gotts Midfielders Phillips, Hernandez, Roberts, Klich, Harrison, Dallas, Shackleton, Clarke Forwards Bamford, Brown

Kemar Roofe and Adam Forshaw are still out injured, with Bielsa's team having no fresh injury problems and Jack Clarke potentially returning to the team.

Possible Leeds United starting XI: Casilla, Ayling, Jansson, Cooper, Alioski, Klich, Philips, Harrison, Hernandez, Roberts, Bamford.

Position Sheffield United squad Goalkeepers Henderson, Moore, Eastwood Defenders Baldock, Stevens, O'Connell, Basham, Egan, Wright, Freeman, Stearman, Bryan, Cranie Midfielders Fleck, Lundstream, Dowell, Coutts, Norwood, Duffy, Johnson Forwards Sharp, Hogan, Madine, McGoldrick, Washington

Gary Madine is suspended for the Blades after getting a red card in their previous game and Kieron Freeman is a doubt. Billy Sharp is likely to return as a result, potentially partnering David McGoldrick in attack after his goal last time out.

Possible Sheffield United starting XI: Henderson, O'Connell, Basham, Egan, Baldock, Fleck, Dowell, Norwood, Stevens, McGoldrick, Sharp.

Betting & Match Odds

Leeds are 23/10 favourites with bet365, while Sheffield United are priced at 13/5 and a draw is available at 5/2.

Match Preview

The clash at Elland Road is a pivotal one for both sides in the battle for promotion to the .

Sitting two points behind Championship leaders Norwich, who face relegation-threatened on Saturday, Leeds are in need of three points to keep the pressure on their main rivals for the title.

But Sheffield United are coming up behind them, just two points adrift, and will be looking to maintain their good run of form by getting revenge for their defeat to Marcelo Bielsa's men earlier this season.

But United coach Chris Wilder believes his side are coming up against a team that has all sorts of tricks up their sleeves, having been sprinkled with some of Bielsa's "magic dust".

"Arguably Leeds have been the best team in the division for eight months, whether or not that can continue for another month is obviously to be seen," Wilder said.

"But when people talk about the powerful clubs in the division, the likes of , Stoke, Derby and a host of others, you look at the top of the division and those two at the top have been the best right the way through the current campaign."

"Marcelo [Bielsa] has worked at the highest level, his CV isn't too shabby. He's worked at national level and at some of the most powerful clubs in Europe and abroad.

"Historically it's been a huge club with massive tradition and financially he's been backed to turn them round.

"Marcelo has obviously sprinkled his magic dust on that club through being an outstanding manager and having a terrific infrastructure and an excellent group of players."

But Bielsa has admitted that Saturday's opponents have their own strengths, highlighting their ability to defend and attack at the same time as a real threat for his side.

"Taking into account the club we are in, every game is very important," he said. "Of course we are reaching the final of this competition, so every game becomes more important.

"What we have done so far is important too, because it allows us to be in this position now.

"Teams talk about the head coach that they have and the team says a lot about the head coach they have.

"I have learned a lot from Sheffield United this season, they have a new style of play they have been faithful to their style all season, each player is giving the best of himself.

"One of the features of Sheffield is that they attack without stopping defending and defend without stopping attacking.

"When we won against them it was a hard win and probably we didn’t deserve to win and for us it is a big challenge to play against them and try and win the game.

"Our goal is to overcome Sheffield and win against them."

A win for Leeds could hint at a successful end to the season for the club - the last time they won both games against the Blades was in 1991-92, when they won the First Division.