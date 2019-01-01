Leeds United vs Brentford: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Marcelo Bielsa's side welcome the Bees to Elland Road with the goal of moving back to the top of the Championship table

play host to in the Championship at Elland Road on Wednesday.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have made a promising start to the season, earning seven points from a possible nine, including a 2-0 win over on Saturday.

Brentford, meanwhile, have been struggling to find a cutting edge to their play, with a win, a draw and a loss earned in their first three matches of the campaign.

Can the Bees overturn their disappointing beginning to the campaign or will Leeds keep their early momentum going?

Game Leeds vs Brentford Date Wednesday, August 21 Time 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game will be available for streaming on LUTV and iFollow.

US TV channel Online stream N/A LUTV / iFollow

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Red Button and can be streamed via Sky Go Extra.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Red Button Sky Go Extra

Squads & Team News

Position Leeds squad Goalkeepers Meslier, Casilla, Huffer Defenders Cooper, Berardi, Shaughnessy, White, Alioski, Douglas, De Bock, Davis Midfielders Phillips, Anita, Bouy, Stevens, Forshaw, Klich, Shackleton, O'Kane, Dallas Forwards Costa, Clarke, Harrison, Hernandez, Nketiah, Bamford, Roberts, Cibicki

Leeds will be without Luke Ayling in defence once more, while both Barry Douglas and captain Liam Cooper face late checks.

Similarly, there are doubts over Ezgjan Alioski and Tyler Roberts in attack, where on-loan youngster Eddie Nketiah is seeking to make his league debut for the club.

Possible Leeds United starting XI: Casilla; Dallas, White, Cooper, Douglas; Phillips, Klich, Forshaw, Hernandez, Harrison; Bamford

Position Brentford squad Goalkeepers Raya, Daniels, Balcombe Defenders Jansson, Jeanvier, Pinnock, Bech Sorensen, Racic, Henry, Field, Thompson, Dalsgaard, Clarke Midfielders Mokotjo, Norgaard, Da Silva, Jensen, Yearwood, Oksanen, Forwards Watkins, Marcondes, Ogbene, Benrahma, Mbeumo, Canos, Forss

Brentford are closing in on full fitness, although Josh Clarke and Ethan Pinnock are doubtful.

Said Benrahma returned to action via the bench at the weekend and could feature from the outset in this game, while ex-Leeds defender Pontus Jansson will hope to make a positive impression on his Elland Road return.

Possible Brentford starting XI: Martin; Jeanvier, Jansson, Racic; Dalsgaard, Jensen, Norgaard, Henry; Watkins, Canos, Benrahma.

Betting & Match Odds

Leeds can be backed to win this game at 4/7 with bet365 . Brentford are a 9/2 shot, while a repeat of last season's draw is on offer at 16/5.

Match Preview

Leeds’ latest challenge as they seek to return to the is a home match against Brentford at Elland Road on Wednesday.

One of seven clubs on seven points ahead of kick-off, the Championship is shaping up to be its usual log jam, though this represents a fine opportunity for Marcelo Bielsa’s men to strike out into the early lead.

On Saturday, they overcame Wigan 2-0 thanks to a Patrick Bamford double in a match in which their passage was eased by their opponents going down to 10 men after 20 minutes – a red card that allowed them to conserve valuable energy ahead of this midweek match.

Bielsa, for the time being, has been unwilling to comment on the level of his team’s performance.

“It’s very fast to do some analysis with only three games played,” he said. “Any comment that we make right now is without the right time to draw conclusions.

“We have played three different games and giving a point of view without having enough numbers is not the right thing to do right now.”

Brentford, meanwhile, have four points from three matches but have been left to rue their inefficiency in front of goal, caused in part by the departure of last season’s leading scorer Neal Maupay to .

Nevertheless, Thomas Frank’s men have won their last two away matches in the Championship and are chasing three successive road victories for the first time since April 2016.

“It will be one of the toughest away games we can play. We are going up there confident, we know that we are a good side. We need to hit our top level Wednesday then we can go there and win,” the manager said.

“We hugely respect Leeds and what they can do, they have been looking bright and sharp from the start of the season. We know what to expect but what to expect doesn’t mean it will be easy.”

Victory for either side would represent a major boost early in the season.