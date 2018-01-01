Leeds United v Hull City: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Marcelo Bielsa's side have responded emphatically to their loss against West Brom, winning seven Championship games in a row since that defeat

Leeds United will be hoping for an eighth straight victory in the Championship after winning 3-2 against Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road last time out.

Kemar Roofe snatched a vital three points from the jaws of defeat with Leeds trailing 2-1 after 90 minutes, but the striker scored twice in stoppage time to secure a remarkable turnaround.

They face a tough test in this Yorkshire derby, however, as Hull City have not lost in their last six games and beat Preston North End 2-1 away from home in their previous fixture.

Game Leeds United v Hull City Date Saturday, December 29 Time 3pm GMT / 10am ET Stream (US) NBC Sports Live

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on NBC and streamed through NBC Sports Live.

US TV channel Online stream NBV NBC Sports Live

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game is not being shown live on TV or being streamed live online, but highlights will be available on BBC.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team News

Position Leeds United squad Goalkeepers Peacock-Farrell, Huffer Defenders Ayling, Douglas, Cooper, Jansson, Pearce, Berardi, Shaughnessy, Halme Midfielders Forshaw, Alioski, Dallas, Hernandez, Harrison, Phillips, Baker, Klich, Shackleton, Clarke, Saiz Forwards Roofe, Bamford, Roberts, Brown, Edmondson

Marcelo Bielsa has a lengthy injury list to contend with, as Gaetano Berardi, Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas and Izzy Brown are all out until 2019.

As a result, Kalvin Phillips has been deployed as a makeshift centre-half and could continue in that role.

Possible Leeds United starting XI: Peacock-Farrell; Ayling, Phillips, Jansson, Douglas; Forshaw; Alioski, Klich, Hernandez, Harrison; Roofe.

Position Hull City squad Goalkeepers Long, Marshall, Burton Defenders Mazuch, De Wijs, Kingsley, Lichaj, MacDonald, Burke, Kane, Fleming, Elphick, McKenzie Midfielders Milinkovic, Grosicki, Toral, Goebel, Weir, Batty, Henriksen, Stewart, Sheaf, Evandro Forwards Dicko, Keane, Bowen, Campbell, Martin

Jon Toral is back in training for Hull, but James Weir is a doubt and Angus MacDonald remains a long-term absentee.

Jackson Irvine will be out for the match due to his commitment with the Australia international team in the Asia Cup.

Possible Hull City starting XI: Marshall; Kane, Elphick, De Wijs, Kingsley; Bowen, Henriksen, Stewart, Grosicki; Irvine; Campbell.

Betting & Match Odds

Leeds are 1/2 favourites to win according to bet365 . Hull are priced at 5/1, while a draw is 10/3.

Match Preview

Leeds will be eyeing an eighth successive victory in order to maintain their three-point gap on second-placed Norwich City at the top of the Championship table.

Marcelo Bielsa's side have been treated to several late goals this season, and Roofe's dramatic stoppage-time double secured the unlikeliest of three points last time out against Blackburn.

With the scores tied at 1-1, Charlie Mulgrew hit a 90th-minute free-kick that seemed sure to give Rovers victory. However, Roofe scored in the 91st and 93rd minutes to send the home supporters wild.

Hull, meanwhile, recovered from a spell of patchy early-season form to go six games without defeat, having won four of those to climb up the table to 15th.

Jackson Irvine's double either side of an Alan Browne strike kept the club's positive momentum going as they head into a difficult local derby with the table-toppers.

The Tigers have picked up 14 games on their unbeaten run though will be dealt with the blow of the absent Irvine for their next run of matches. Their impressive recent form have assuaged fears of relegation and a win over Leeds could see them end the year with a move into the top half of the Championship table.

City's form on the road has been lethal, having amassed 11 points from their last five away games and netting 11 goals.