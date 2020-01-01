Leeds star Rodrigo enters self-isolation after confirming positive Covid-19 test

The striker is set to be sidelines for at least one match for his club while also likely missing out on Spain's upcoming squad

striker Rodrigo has confirmed he has tested positive for Covid-19 and will now enter a period of self-isolation.

The news comes one day after the Spaniard was left out of Leeds' squad for their 4-1 defeat to due to coming in close contact with a person who subsequently tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Rodrigo will miss tonight’s game having been in close contact with a person who has subsequently tested positive for the coronavirus," a club statement read.

"In line with and Government guidelines he now has to isolate away from the team."

In a post on Instagram, the 29-year-old has now confirmed that he has also tested positive.

"Unfortunately I have tested positive for COVID-19 after being in contact with a family member that had been infected without us knowing. As per the protocol I will be self isolating and will miss the game with ," Rodrigo said.

"Both my family and I feel great, we are lucky enough to feel healthy and we are keeping a positive attitude. From home I will support Leeds and the Spanish National team as a supporter and I will be back on the pitch soon.

"Thank you for all those who have shown concern."

Rodrigo has been finding his feet at Elland Road after making a €30 million (£27m/$35m) move from Valencia in the off-season, a club-record transfer outlay for Leeds.

The international has scored one goal in seven appearances in all competitions, with Leeds currently sitting 12th in the Premier League table.

Rodrigo will miss out on Leeds' match against Crystal Palace on Saturday ahead of the international break. He is also likely to miss out on Spain's squad for their three upcoming matches in the international break.

The forward featured for his country in the Nations League against earlier this month but is set to play no part as La Roja prepare for a friendly against the and Nations League matches against and

Rodrigo will be hopeful of recovering in time for his club side's first match after the break, a home game against on November 22.