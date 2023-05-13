Leeds manager Sam Allardyce threatens players for disobedience: 'They'll get told off next week, believe me'

Sam Allardyce said he will lambast his Leeds team for not listening to his instructions after they gave away two penalties against Newcastle.

WHAT HAPPENED? A Junior Firpo handball and a bad tackle from Maximilian Wober saw Leeds give away two spot-kicks as they drew 2-2 with Newcastle on Saturday. It is the second game in a row in which Leeds have conceded a penalty, having also done so in the 2-1 defeat at Manchester City.

Allardyce said he warned his players to remain composed in their own box and stop fouling opponents, and he's frustrated that they didn't listen.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We have to stop giving penalties away," he told BT Sport. "We gave one away last week as well. I've been talking about staying on your feet all week. I don't like it when they ignore me. They'll get told off next week, believe me."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Leeds' tendency to give away penalties is proving costly for the Elland Road club. They are currently third bottom in the Premier League table and fighting for survival. A win against Newcastle would have pulled them out of the danger zone for the time being, with Everton and Nottingham Forest sitting just one and two points above them, respectively, after the Whites' match ended.

WHAT NEXT? Leeds will attempt to end their seven-game winless run when they take on West Ham in their penultimate Premier League game of the season on May 21.