Leeds forced to evacuate Elland Road after social media threat – but suspect now arrested

A 20-year-old man has been arrested after police were forced to evacuate and close down Leeds United's Elland Road ground due to security risks.

West Yorkshire Police have announced they are investigating after Leeds received a threat via social media. It forced the club to shut down the entire ground, incuding its offices and club shop before carrying out checks.

A West Yorkshire Police statement said: “Officers have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with the incident and enquiries remain ongoing.”

The incident is understood to have taken place late on March 23, with police quickly working to establish the credibility of the threat.

A Leeds statement read: “Leeds United’s offices, ticket office, Foundation offices and club shop at Elland Road will be closed until further notice on the advice of the police.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and we will inform the public when normal service resumes.”