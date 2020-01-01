Leaking defence now a big worry - Simba SC's Vandenbroeck

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi have not kept a clean sheet in the last four league matches and the coach hopes to find a quick solution

Simba SC head coach Sven Vandenbroeck has hinted at reshuffling his defence line ahead of their match against Coastal Union on Saturday.

Vandenbroeck said he could be forced to make changes after Simba conceded six goals in the last four matches. Simba had to fight hard to defeat Namungo FC 3-2 on Wednesday when Meddie Kagere scored a stoppage-time winner to ensure they stretched the lead at the top of the table.

Simba were also unable to keep clean sheets against Yanga SC, Mbao FC and Alliance FC something that now looks a concern for the former Zambia national team head coach.

“Before our next game, there are pertinent issues we have to work on together as a team but we are also are aware we have a very short time to sort out everything. I believe handing starting berths to other players will help us get something new and give us more strength,” Vandenbroeck told Mwanaspoti.

“I cannot blame one player for the goals we have conceded so far but I know we have a problem with the whole defence department and we have to do something and get a quick solution.”

Meanwhile, Namungo's midfielder Lucas Kikoti has claimed they deserved a point against the Wekundu wa Msimbazi at the National Stadium.

Kikoti did not expressly blame the referee for allowing Kagere's last-minute goal to stand but said they have to dust themselves off and move on.

“We came with immense confidence hoping to win because in the last games which we played away we emerged victorious. Initially, our biggest hurdle was the matches which were being played away from home and so we approached the one against Simba motivated that we could win,” Kikoti told Mwanaspoti.

“Everyone saw that there were human errors which occurred and we cannot blame anyone but in reality, Namungo deserved a point from Simba.

“But this is football we played but lost and life has to go on.”

Before the loss to Simba, Namungo had won their last three consecutive away matches against JKT , Mbeya City and Tanzania Prisons.