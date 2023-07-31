Leagues Cup 2023: Eliminated teams & who has qualified for the knockout stages

Lionel Messi Inter Miami Leagues Cup 2023Getty
Leagues Cup 2023 is entering its knockout stages and here is the list of teams who have booked their ticket to the next stage.

There is no denying that it has been an exciting start to the new-look Leagues Cup, with plenty of surprises, superstar moments, and spectacular encounters on show in the group stages. The superstar arrivals of Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba has only helped further boost the interest in this new competition.

Previously played as a cozy, eight-team competition, the rebranded third-edition of the Leagues Cup evolves into a full-fledged 47-team expanded tournament this year, featuring every Major League Soccer and Liga MX club. Both leagues will pause their respective regular-season play for a month to take part in the World Cup-style tournament.

As is the case with every cup competition, some teams will gradually drop out of contention, while others will continue to advance through rounds in quest of becoming the ultimate champion. At GOAL, we review who's in and who's out before the Round of 32 gets underway.

Group Stage

While MLS Cup winners Los Angeles FC and Liga MX champions Pachuca are handed byes straight to the Round of 32, the other 45 participating clubs have been divided into 15 groups of three teams each based on 2022 league standings and geographic regions: East, Central, South and West.

Teams will face both of their group stage opponents once, and the top two teams from every group will advance to the single-legged knockout rounds.

It's also worth noting that there will be NO draws in group stage play. If the game is tied after regulation, the two sides will participate in a penalty shootout, with the winner being awarded an extra point in the standings. Only a victory in normal time guarantees three points for the winning club.

GroupWinnerSecond placeEliminated
W1Tigres (Liga MX)PortlandSan Jose
W2Monterrey (Liga MX)Salt LakeSeattle
W3Leon (Liga MX)Vancouver LA Galaxy
C1America (Liga MX)Colombus St. Louis
C2Chicago (MLS)*Minnesota (MLS) Puebla (Liga MX)*
C3Cincinnati (MLS)Kansas City (MLS)*Chivas (Liga MX)*
C4Toluca (Liga MX)*Nashville (MLS)*Colorado (MLS)*
S1Mazatlan (Liga MX)Juarez (Liga MX)Austin (MLS)
S2Orlando (MLS)Houston (MLS)Santos Laguna (Liga MX)
S3Inter Miami (MLS)Cruz Azul (Liga MX)Atlanta (MLS)
S4Charlotte (MLS)Dallas (MLS)Necaxa (Liga MX)
E1Philadelphia (MLS)Queretaro (Liga MX)Tijuana (Liga MX)
E2Pumas (Liga MX)DC United (MLS)Montreal (MLS)
E3Atlas (Liga MX)New York City FC (MLS)Toronto (MLS)
E4New York Red Bull (MLS) New England (MLS)San Luis (Liga MX)
  • Yet to play all group stage games.

Round of 32

The Leagues Cup round of 32 matches are scheduled from August 2-4, 2023.

Fixtures and dates can be seen below.

Date

KO time

Fixture

Venue

August 2TBCInter Miami vs. Orlando CityDRV Pink Stadium
August 2TBCMazatlan vs. FC DallasToyota Stadium
August 2TBCPachuca vs. Houston DynamoShell Energy Stadium
August 2TBCLAFC vs. JuarezBMO Stadium
August 3TBCPhiladelphia Union vs. D.C. UnitedSubaru Park
August 3TBCCharlotte FC vs Cruz AzulToyota Stadium
August 3TBCPumas UNAM vs. QueretaroAudi Field
August 3TBCNew York Red Bulls vs. New York City FCRed Bull Arena
August 3TBCAtlas vs. New England RevolutionGillette Stadium
August 4TBCLeon vs. Real Salt LakeAmerica First Field
August 4TBCCincinnati vs. Runner-up C4TQL Stadium
August 4TBCTigres vs. Vancouver WhitecapsBC Place
TBCTBCPortland Timber vs. MonterreyProvidence Park
TBCTBCWinner C1 vs. Runner-up C2TBC
TBCTBCWinner C4 vs. Runner-up C3TBC
TBCTBCWinner C2 vs. Runner-up C1TBC

Round of 16

The Leagues Cup round of 16 games will be played between August 6 and August 8, 2023.

Date

KO time

Fixture

Venue

August 6-8TBCTBCTBC
August 6-8TBCTBCTBC
August 6-8TBCTBCTBC
August 6-8TBCTBCTBC
August 6-8TBCTBCTBC
August 6-8TBCTBCTBC
August 6-8TBCTBCTBC
August 6-8TBCTBCTBC

Quarter-finals

The Leagues Cup quarter-final games are scheduled from August 11-12, 2023.

Date

KO time

Fixture

Venue

August 11TBCTBCTBC
August 11TBCTBCTBC
August 12TBCTBCTBC
August 12TBCTBCTBC

Semi-finals

The Leagues Cup semi-final games are scheduled from August 15, 2023.

Date

KO time

Fixture

Venue

August 15TBCTBCTBC
August 15TBCTBCTBC

Third place play-off

The Leagues Cup third place play-off encounter is scheduled for August 19, 2023.

Date

KO time

Fixture

Venue

August 19TBCTBCTBC

Final

The Leagues Cup showpiece final is scheduled for August 19, 2023.

The champion receives an automatic qualification to the Concacaf Champions League Round of 16. The runner-up as well as the third-place match winner qualify for the Concacaf Champions League.

Date

KO time

Fixture

Venue

August 19TBCTBCTBC