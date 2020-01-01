League winner Wawa not afraid of Onyango and Ame rivalry at Simba SC

The Ivorian played in most matches for Wekundu wa Msimbazi in a season they picked up three trophies

Experienced Simba SC defender Pascal Wawa has welcomed the arrival of Joash Onyango and Ibrahim Ame.

The Ivorian centre-back will have to fight for the first-team position with the two new rivals but he says he has no reason to fear competition at all.

The number of centre-backs at Simba is now five as Erasto Nyoni, Juma Kennedy and Wawa were the only defenders before Onyango and Ame were signed.

Last season, the former Azam star played regularly at the back as his partners rotated between Nyoni and Kennedy.

“I have had to deal with competition before but because I believe in my abilities, there is nothing that has always put me under pressure,” Wawa told Mwanaspoti.

“What I hope should happen is team unity so that we can go on and win titles together.”

Meanwhile, Winger Shiza Kichuya has responded to the speculation surrounding his new deal at Namungo FC.

Whereas it has been claimed at some quarters the Tanzanian joined Namungo on loan from Simba, Kichuya has emphasised he crossed over to the side on a permanent deal after the expiration of his Wekundu wa Msimbazi contract.

It has been widely reported Kichuya signed a two-year deal with Namungo who are set to feature in the Caf Confederation Cup.

“Let people keep guessing as they are doing now. But the truth is that I have been signed by Namungo as a free agent after my contract with Simba ended,” Kichuya told Mwanaspoti.

“What I can assure my fans is that the kind of football life which was there before will still be there. What I have just done is to change the environment.

“I started at Morogoro [Mtibwa Sugar], signed for Simba and now I am at Namungo.”

On his part, Namungo’s head coach Thierry Hitimana revealed why he supported the move made by the star to join them.

“Kichuya is a very good player and we are confident he is going to help the team especially given the massive experience he possesses. That is why I advised that he be signed,” Hitimana told Mwanaspoti.

The Tanzanian failed to nail a regular spot at Pharco FC of before was loaned to ENPPI SC where he also struggled.