Lazio to consider Milinkovic-Savic offers amid Man Utd transfer interest

The Serie A club have admitted they will sell their star midfielder for the right price, giving the Red Devils hope of securing the 24-year-old

will consider offers for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, club president Claudio Lotito has confirmed, amid growing transfer links to .

Midfielder Milinkovic-Savic reportedly has a verbal agreement to join giants Man Utd, with Ander Herrera having left for and Paul Pogba's future uncertain at Old Trafford.

According to reports, United are ready to offer £82 million ($100m) to prise Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio – who signed the 24-year-old midfielder in 2015.

"As I said a long time ago, it doesn't matter how hard it could be [to keep Milinkovic-Savic]," Lotito told Sky Sport Italia .

"We will see what the market can offer and all the conditions that are going to be.

"We [as a club] feel great with Milinkovic, as he feels with the club. Offers, if there will be any, will be considered in a spirit of cooperation in order to guarantee both the interests of the club and the player."

Milinkovic-Savic scored seven goals in all competitions last season as Lazio won the and finished eighth in .

Lotito has previously admitted he expects it to be difficult to keep hold of the club's star midfielder after he turned down interest from a number of teams last year.

Lazio head coach Simone Inzaghi has echoed that view , admitting it will be difficult to ward off competition for the Serbian's signature.

The Serie A side made a number of signings last season after selling winger Felipe Anderson to West Ham for £36m ($44m), most notably bringing in Joaquin Correa from .

Despite that recruitment drive, Inzaghi's team had a disappointing season, finishing eighth in the Italian top flight.

Article continues below

"The investments we made last summer should’ve allowed us to qualify for the , but we hope to have learned from the experience," Lotito added.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could eye Milinkovic-Savic as a replacement for Paul Pogba if the international were to leave Old Trafford.

Pogba has been heavily linked with a move away from the Premier League after becoming unsettled in Manchester, with possible transfers to or being mooted.