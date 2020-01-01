Lazio forward Adekanye: Injury at Liverpool nearly ended my career

The Nigerian-Dutch winger was part of the Reds youth setup between 2015 and 2019

winger Bobby Adekanye has provided an account of his transfer to in 2015 which he described as "complicated" in the initial phase.

The 21-year old Ibadan born player had been part of the youth squads at Amsterdam and before moving to Merseyside.

He never made a senior appearance for the Reds but got his break when he joined Lazio in the summer of 2019.

"When I arrived at Liverpool, it was a complicated month," Adekanye said in an Instagram Live interview.

"At first I had to wait for some documents, then I got hurt. I thought that I would not continue playing football, that I wanted to go back to Holland.

"I didn't want to go to training. I would lock myself in the house and start crying. My agent would cheer me up, tell me that everything would be fine. Without him and the support of my parents, I would probably have left."

Adekanye offered advice to upcoming players to be happy at what they do and idolise someone. He cited retired Dutch winger Arjen Robben as his idol."

A tip for the younger ones? Have fun, do everything with joy, otherwise things get complicated," he continued.

"Have an idol and look at how he came to his goal. Don't imitate it, because we are all different, but see what this person did to get where he got.

"Mine is Robben. I also noticed how he spoke, how he behaved with journalists, in front of the TV."

Adekanye has made three substitute appearances for Lazio in the this season, scoring once.

The Biancocelesti are one point adrift of at the summit of the log.