Latvia vs Moldova: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

GOAL|
Moldova Nations League 2022Getty Images
UEFA Nations LeagueLatvia vs MoldovaLatviaMoldova

The final stages of Europe's latest international campaign comes to a close - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations Legaue enters its final stages this week as Latvia welcome Moldova to face them at Skonto Stadium in a Group D1 encounter.

In what will be the final international window before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there's plenty at stake for several sides looking for strong form - while for others, it is simply a matter of ensuring they finish on a high note.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Latvia vs Moldova date & kick-off time

Game:

Latvia vs Moldova

Date:

September 22, 2022

Kick-off:

5pm BST / 12pm ET / 9:30pm IST

Stream:

fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Latvia vs Moldova on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on FOX Sports 2.

In the UK, the match will be broadcast on Premier Sports 1, while the game can also be streamed through the Premier Player HD. In India, fans can catch it on Sony Ten 2 with streaming on SonyLIV.

Country

TV channel

Live stream

US

FOX Sports 2

fuboTV

UK

Premier Sports 1

Premier Player HD

India

Sony Ten 2 SD/HD

SonyLIV

Latvia squad & team news

With Andorra and Liechtenstein out of the running for promotion to the C tier, this is Latvia's chance to climb the rungs to lose.

They sit top of D1 with a five-point cushion on Moldova - and a draw would be simple enough to catapult them up a level for the next iteration.

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Šteinbors, Matrevics, Zviedris

Defenders

Dubra,Tarasovs, Savaļnieks, Jurkovskis, Černomordijs, Kārkliņš, Stuglis, Sorokins, Birka, Balodis

Midfielders

Zjuzins, Ikaunieks, Cigaņiks, Emsis, Jaunzems, Tobers, Saveļjevs, Toņiševs

Forwards

Gutkovskis, Ikaunieks, Uldriķis, Krollis

Moldova squad and team news

Second but not yet stung, Moldova can force their way to promotion with a victory - and then hope Latvia slip up again next time out.

It will be a tall order, and they know it - but prior defeat will surely grease the wheels of motivation as they look to spring a surprise.

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Avram, Răilean, Celeadnic, Straistari

Defenders

Armaș, Posmac, Jardan, Bolohan, Reabciuk, Craciun, Revenco, Dumbravanu, Iovu

Midfielders

Ionița, Platica, Rața, Cociuc, Caimacov, Dros, Belousov, Moțpan, Stînă

Forwards

Nicolaescu, Damașcan, Cojocaru, Iosipoi, Postolachi