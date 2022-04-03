Last-gasp Gyasi strike sees Spezia silence Okereke’s Venezia

Emmanuel Gyasi’s last-gasp strike handed Spezia a 1-0 triumph over Venezia in Saturday’s Serie A fixture.

Making his 30th appearance in the 2021-22 campaign, the Ghana international scored the winner in the fourth minute of stoppage time of the keenly contested encounter.

Gyasi bundled the ball past goalkeeper Niki Maeenpaeae to hand Paolo Zanetti’s men their 18th defeat of the current campaign.

Still hurt by a 4-1 defeat to Sassuolo before the international break, the Little Eagles welcomed Venezia to Stadio Alberto Picco with the aim of returning to winning ways.

The match began in a cagey manner as both goalkeepers enjoyed a tension-free opening 30 minutes before Simone Bastoni had the first shot on target.

However, Maeenpaeae was well-positioned to save the midfielder’s well-timed shot.

A few minutes later, the visiting side almost took the lead as Mattia Aramu’s fizzing free-kick rattled the crossbar.

Having in mind that a point would help their mission against relegation, Venezia commenced the second half on a bright note, with Tyronne Ebuehi testing Ivan Provedel following some good link-up play with David Okereke.

The goalkeeper was then called back into action, diving low to his left to deny Aramu his sixth league goal of the season.

In the 75th minute, Gyasi came close to scoring but his header was superbly cleared off the line by Mattia Caldara.

When the game looked destined to end on a no winner, no vanquished note, the Black Star had the final say with a sumptuous effort.

Article continues below

The loss leaves Zanetti’s side three points adrift of safety, while the hosts will be confident of extending their top-flight stay, with Spezia now 10 points clear of the drop zone.

Man-of-the-match Gyasi - who now boasts five goals in Serie A - was in action from start to finish, whereas, Mehdi Bourabia (Morocco), M'Bala Nzola (Angola), and Ebrima Colley (Gambia) were not dressed for action.

On the other hand, Nigeria’s Ebuehi and Okereke played all 90 minutes while Cameroon's Jean-Pierre Nsame was introduced for Dennis Johnsen at the hour mark.

Venezia - who have now lost their last five matches in all competitions - welcome Udinese to Venice on April 10.