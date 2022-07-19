Lasers...again: Must Caf take some blame for Nigeria’s Wafcon failure?

Lasers again played a part in a penalty shootout as the Super Falcons’ Nations Cup hopes were extinguished

Nigeria’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations bid came to a bitter end on Monday, as the Super Falcons—reduced to nine women—were dispatched in the semi-final by hosts Morocco.

Nigeria lost 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in which they were massively disadvantaged by the dismissals of Halimatu Ayinde and Rasheedat Ajibade—the hero of the quarter-final—even though Morocco failed to make the most of their numerical advantage during the contest.

Lasers yet again. Will Caf respond to Morocco supporters attempting to blind @NGSuper_Falcons players?



Is this what @Banyana_Banyana should be expecting in the final, or will Morocco fans be forced to allow the teams to settle the match on the field?#Wafcon #Naija pic.twitter.com/C4WQz3QLgp — Ed Dove (@EddyDove) July 19, 2022

Even though they were a woman down, Nigeria took the lead when Morocco goalkeeper Yasmin Mrabet put the ball into her own net, although the hosts bounced back promptly within eight minutes when FAR Rabat’s Sanaa Mssoudy equalised following some miserable Falcons defending.

Winger Fatima Tagnaout equalised minutes later, but the Atlas Lionesses weren’t able to register the winner—despite the two-woman advantage—and had to endure penalties in order to progress to the final.

It was Ifeoma Onumonu who proved to be the fall guy, missing the only penalty in the shootout, as this squad became only the third Nigeria side not to reach the Wafcon final—let alone win the competition itself.

There will be a dissection of this failure in the days and weeks to come, but unfortunately—yet again this year—a major African contest was potentially undermined by supporters wielding lasers.

Nigeria’s penalty takers had lasers shone in their eyes both as they waited in the centre circle before taking spotkicks, then as they readied themselves to convert, and it’s to their credit that four still managed to convert.

Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie—who kept Morocco at bay regularly during the contest—also had to endure lasers being shone in her eyes as she prepared for the shootout and then took her place on the line, awaiting the North Africans’ takers.

She failed to save any of the five spotkicks she faced.

The goalkeeper was keen to point the finger of blame at the laser-wielding supporters.

“The whole Moroccan team know that Nigeria is a great team, so to beat us they had to distract us,” she said, as per Arab News. “They did everything they did just to distract us. Since I have been playing football, this is the worst match I have ever played in my life.

“They won but this is not winning for me,” she added. “The officiating was not really okay.

“If they were good enough, we were nine players against 11, they would have scored and won. That is to show you how great we are.”

Falcons supporters were quick to point out how Morocco needed questionable officiating—Nigeria did get away with several potential handballs in the box, despite having two players set off—and lasers to get past the favourites for the tournament, while others still accused the continent’s footballing authorities of stacking the deck in favour of the hosts.

While these accusations appear baseless, do Caf deserve some of the blame for allowing lasers to again overshadow a high profile continental clash?

Getty

Of course, the match served as a reminder of the controversial Senegal-Egypt World Cup playoff, where the Pharaohs’ hopes of reaching Qatar were dashed—again amidst a flurry of lasers.

On that occasion, it was Mohamed Salah who missed the decisive penalty in the shootout as the Pharaohs missed out on the World Cup, with Senegal’s supporters using their lasers relentless to limit the Liverpool star’s field of vision.

This isn’t exclusively a Senegalese problem, nor a Moroccan problem—the lasers were evident in the first leg of the playoff in Egypt as well—however, it is growing increasingly to be an African problem.

Even the Caf Champions League final between Wydad Casablanca and Al-Ahly, and the Confederation Cup final between Orlando Pirates and Renaissance de Berkane—both of which were won by the Moroccans by the way—were blighted by lasers being blazed at the players.

In the aftermath of Pirates’ defeat, South African Sports Minister Fikile Mbalula called on Caf to take action, to clamp down on the laser displays and ensure that matches are settled on the pitch, and not influenced by events off it.

Senegal were fined $179, 242.35 for their supporters’ use of lasers against Egypt, but was that fine really enough to dissuade other federations across the continent?

Were the Moroccan supporters who used Caf competitions earlier this year made to pay for their behaviour, were the clubs or the local organisers punished to the extent to which they took measures to prevent fans from again bringing their lasers to Monday’s semi-final?

Yet again, we’re talking about lasers and supporter interference, rather than the footwork of Tagnaout, the smooth attacking play of Rosella Ayane, or the technical reasons why Nigeria—admittedly shorn of Asisat Oshoala—have fallen short.

Will lasers again be the talk of the town for Saturday’s final, when Morocco host Banyana Banyana, or will the supporters in Rabat be forced to allow the football to do the talking.