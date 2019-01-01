Laporte heaps praise on 'great talent' Sane: We have to take care of him

The German winger stepped off the bench to net a crucial goal for the Blues in a Champions League clash with Schalke and is considered to be a key man

Leroy Sane is considered to be a “great talent” by team-mate Aymeric Laporte, but there is an acknowledgement that the Blues need to “take care of him”.

The international enjoyed a stunning 2017-18 campaign as part of a record-breaking -winning side.

His efforts, which included being named PFA Young Player of the Year, were not enough to earn him a place in his country’s World Cup squad.

That disappointment has been shaken off in another productive club season, with 13 goals recorded across all competitions so far and nine assists in the English top-flight.

Sane’s most recent effort came when stepping off the bench in the first leg of their last-16 encounter with .

Within seven minutes of his introduction he had found the target against his former club and restored parity on a night in which Raheem Sterling would snatch a dramatic winner in a 3-2 success.

“Leroy always is a very good player and we know what he can do,” French centre-half Laporte told City’s official website after a thrilling European fixture.

“I think he’s a great talent, young and we have to take care of him because he’s so good and can give us so much this year.”

It was not just Sane who contributed to a battling victory for City on German soil.

Pep Guardiola needed to see his side dig deep after falling behind and got the response he was after.

Sergio Aguero had fired the Blues in front, but two penalties from Nabil Bentaleb turned the tie on its head.

City then had Nicolas Otamendi sent off before completing a stunning comeback in the closing stages.

“Always we keep fighting until the end,” Aymeric added. “The team have the quality to make these kind of things.

“We have to be focused on next games.”

City’s next outing will have silverware on the line, with attention now turning to a Carabao Cup final date with Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.