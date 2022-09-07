Lamptey: Brighton & Hove Albion defender elated after successful England to Ghana nationality switch

The 21-year-old has already received a call-up ahead of friendly games scheduled later in September

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Tariq Lamptey is ecstatically looking forward to the future after completing a nationality switch from England to Ghana.

The former Chelsea star has already been summoned for the upcoming friendlies where Black Stars will engage Brazil and Nicaragua as part of their 2022 World Cup preparations.

"I’m happy that everything is completed with Fifa and I’m able to play for Ghana," Lamptey tweeted.

"I thank God for giving me this opportunity, I would like to say a big thank you to everyone involved in making this happen.

"I’d like to take a moment to thank England and everyone involved in my journey so far, had some unbelievable memories. I’m grateful for everyone who’s helped me along the way coaches, staff, players, and fans. It was an honour to wear the shirt and represent the country. Thank you.

"I’m really excited to start this journey and looking forward to representing Ghana. I can’t wait to play in front of you amazing fans. Thank you for the warm welcome. Let’s go."

Meanwhile, Black Stars’ technical advisor Chris Hughton is excited by Lamptey’s abilities: "Lamptey came after my time in Brighton but I have seen a lot of him," the former Brighton manager told TV3 as quoted by Modern Ghana.

"I knew him during his time in Chelsea, very adaptable player. His position at Brighton has very much been as a right-back, but I think in the progression I’ve seen him play in other positions, in central midfield but also at Brighton in a more advanced position because they tend to change the shape.

"The beauty of someone like Lamptey is, of course, he’s young, he’s enthusiastic, he’s very excited about the prospect of being involved, but he has a lot of adaptability in where he can play. He has pace."

Lamptey – who qualifies to represent the Black Stars through his parents - previously played for England at the U18 and U21 levels before he confirmed he was switching loyalty to Ghana in July.

He is yet to start in the ongoing Premier League this season but he has made five substitute appearances for Brighton.