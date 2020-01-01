Lampard will be stronger after Klopp clash, says Redknapp

The former England midfielder's clash with the manager of the champions will be a valuable learning experience, according to his uncle

Frank Lampard’s fall-out with boss Jurgen Klopp will do him good in the long run, according to Harry Redknapp.

The manager had a war of words with his Liverpool counterpart following the Blues’ 5-3 defeat at Anfield in midweek, which leaves their hopes hanging in the balance going into the final day of the season.

It was a fixture in which the Blues rallied from 3-0 and 4-1 down to get back to 4-3 but ultimately saw slip away from them due to an Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain goal six minutes from time.

Lampard swore at Klopp as he branded the Liverpool backroom staff as “arrogant”, while the German claimed the Chelsea boss has a “lot to learn”.

Redknapp, whose managerial career spanned between 1983 and 2017 and saw him take charge of the likes of West Ham, Portsmouth and , believes that his nephew will learn from the experience.

“Frank has been around professional football since he was a toddler. He doesn’t need advice from anyone, although I’ve lots of respect for Klopp,” Redknapp told The Sun.

“Frank is very calm usually, he doesn’t tend to get involved in things like this. For him to react like that, it must have been something to really wind him up.

“Frank respects Jurgen. And I know he will just want to shake hands on it if he can and move on.

“You don’t play so long at the very top and then become a manager so quickly if you don’t have brains.

“It would be good for them just to put it behind them.

"Their paths will cross and it doesn’t help either of them if they can’t just see it as one of those moments when tempers are frayed.”

Chelsea’s record goalscorer has enjoyed a promising start in the dugout at Stamford Bridge as he had to cope with a transfer ban last summer, which left him with a young squad.

He has taken charge of the Blues 52 times, winning on 28 occasions and suffering only 16 losses. Two of those defeats have come against Klopp’s Liverpool, with the Reds securing a 2-1 victory in September before their high-scoring success at Anfield on Wednesday.