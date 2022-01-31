Lampard confirmed as new Everton manager as ex-Chelsea boss replaces the fired Benitez

Everton have confirmed Frank Lampard as their new manager, with the former Chelsea boss signing a two-and-a-half-year contract to take charge at Goodison Park

The ex-England midfielder, who was relieved of his duties in charge of the Blues after a season-and-a-half in January 2021, arrives on Merseyside to succeed Rafael Benitez with the club mired in a relegation battle.

Lampard emerged as the preferred candidate at the Toffees ahead of interim boss Duncan Ferguson and former Porto coach Vítor Pereira, and now faces the challenge of ensuring the club's unbroken 68-year stay in the top flight does not come to an end.

What has been said?

Lampard told Everton's official website of taking on another Premier League coaching challenge: “It is a huge honour for me to represent and manage a club the size and tradition of Everton Football Club. I’m very hungry to get started. After speaking to the owner, chairman and the board, I very much felt their passion and ambition. I hope they felt my ambition and how hard I want to work to bring it together.

“You can feel the passion Everton fans have for their club. That will be hugely important. As a team – the competitive level that the Premier League brings and the position we are in the table – we certainly need that. It’s a two-way thing. I think Everton is a unique club in that you can really understand what the fans want to see. The first thing they want is fight and desire and that must always be our baseline.

“My first message to the players will be that we have to do this together. We’ll try to do our job and I know the fans will be there backing us.”

Welcome to Everton Football Club, Frank Lampard! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/LuGqBCrrE7 — Everton (@Everton) January 31, 2022

Majority shareholder, Farhad Moshiri, added: “I am really delighted that Frank has joined us. He is an impressive young man on and off the pitch. He has played at the very highest level of the game and has football in his blood. He impressed us all greatly during the thorough interview process and we’re all ready to give him all of our support as he looks to give the team an immediate boost.”

Toffees chairman Bill Kenwright said: “Frank impressed us greatly throughout our process, coming across as a modern, ambitious and exciting young manager. He expressed a clear vision on how he wants to take the club forward and, importantly, a tremendous passion and genuine enthusiasm to join us. I’m sure Evertonians will give him the special welcome that only they can and will be looking forward to giving him and his coaching staff a warm Goodison welcome next weekend.”

Lampard faces basement battle

In what will be his third managerial role in four years, the 43-year-old will be tasked with ensuring he can pull the Toffees clear of the bottom three.

Having watched Chelsea successor Thomas Tuchel turn around his former side from mid-table strugglers to Champions League winners, Lampard will hope he can deliver a similar revival in fortunes after the hostile Benitez era.

Article continues below

Everton are currently four points above the relegation zone and have a game in hand over 18th-placed Newcastle.

They will be back in action on Saturday when facing Brentford in the FA Cup fourth round, with Lampard's return to a Premier League dugout set to come in a crucial visit to St James' Park on February 8.

Further reading