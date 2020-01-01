Chelsea manager Lampard gives thoughts on Klopp rivalry ahead of Liverpool clash

Frank Lampard says there's nothing more between him and Jurgen Klopp than a healthy competition as prepare to welcome to Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Chelsea's squad has been boosted by £200 million ($252m) being spent in the transfer window on the likes of Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell, which prompted a response from Klopp that "clubs owned by countries and oligarchs” are immune to a coronavirus-hit transfer market.

Liverpool have spent less than a quarter of what Chelsea have in the transfer market, even with the imminent £29m ($37m) addition of Thiago from .

Lampard defended his club, saying the comments were 'amusing' before going on to list the big money signings Liverpool have made down the years such as Virgil van Dijk, Alisson and Naby Keita.

This came after Lampard hd a blazing touchline row with Klopp's assistant Pep Lijnders during the last meeting between the two teams at Anfield. After lifting the title that night, Klopp leapt to the defence of his assistant.

Ahead of yet another big clash, Lampard was keen to state his respect for Klopp as he aims to build a Chelsea side capable of competing for their rival's Premier League title.

"That's the nature of the world we live in," Lampard said about how his and Klopp's media comments have been perceived. "There's a lot of airtime for you to have fill with these rivalries. I understand sometimes they can be scrutinised in every single way.

"I just reiterate what Jurgen Klopp said on his part. I have got a huge amount of respect for him as a manager. I always have. What he has done at Liverpool over time has been incredible and that's on him as the focal point of the club.

"There's nothing in it for me. The competitive nature of the 90 minutes can always slightly boil over in different directions. The respect I have for Jurgen Klopp will never change."

Indeed, ahead of his side's trip, Klopp was unequivocal and stated: “I do not have a problem with Frank Lampard.”

Lampard went onto add that simply fighting for top spots mean that there is a competitive spirit between managers, players and fans of the two clubs.

"I don't know, it depends how much you want to make of it," he added. "If you are two teams pushing and driving to be successful, we had it in our years where I was a player here. Chelsea were competing to win the leagues here and Liverpool not so much.

"In the , we drew each other a lot and those games were ultra-competitive and difficult for us always. In modern-day terms, it looks slightly different because in the last few years Liverpool have been fighting at the top of the league and last year they win it.

"With competition like that, we are in a position where we are trying to improve, trying to close that gap. It means both squads, coaches and fan bases et cetera that are very driven to win and that's what the Premier League is all about."

