Lampard confirms Kante absence for Leicester clash with Foxes doubtful over Vardy fitness

The Blues manager confirmed his star midfielder has a hamstring injury, which raises concerns ahead of a clash with a rival for the European spots

Frank Lampard has confirmed that N'Golo Kante isn't ready to return from his hamstring injury, with travelling to face his former club who sit above them in the table.

Chelsea have been on a poor run of form which sees Lampard under increased pressure and the Blues in seventh place, six points behind Brendan Rodgers' side.

The absence of Kante will be hard felt after he missed the win over through suspension upon picking up five yellow cards. The international was expected to return, but he still isn't over a hamstring issue that bothered him after the 3-1 defeat to .

"Andreas Christensen's available, and N'Golo Kante, unfortunately, isn't, his hamstring isn't ready," Lampard confirmed in his press conference at Cobham Training Centre.

The Foxes' only confirmed absence is Dennis Praet, who is out for three months with a muscle injury. However, Jamie Vardy pulled up and was subsequently substituted in his side's 2-0 win over and Rodgers confirmed fears about his fitness.

"We hope so [that it is only a minor issue]," he told Leicestershire Live. "It was obviously sore and restrictive for him, so we thought we would take him off towards the end and give him some sort of breather. It was that impingement he gets on his hip."

Chelsea have yet to progress on talks over incoming signings in the January transfer window but they have been willing to let players go.

Fikayo Tomori is set to join on a six-month loan that includes an option to buy him for £26 million ($35m). Along with that more, Chelsea flop and £35m ($47m) signing from Leicester Danny Drinkwater has joined Kasimpasa on a temporary deal until the end of the season.

Lampard confirmed that the outgoings don't necessarily mean that the Blues will be making new signings in the winter window.

"In terms of players, I think it is great for Danny to leave and go and play for himself to try and get some games," he added. "Fikayo's a developing player. As a squad, we had four centre-backs last year, and you can't play four in one game. You try to find consistency at different times. At one point Fikayo was in that, and then later on not so much.

"This year we have five centre-backs, so the predicament is difficult for centre-backs who are not playing regularly. That's why he may go out on loan for his development, he's a young player and he's had a huge rise in the last two or so seasons since I've been working with him, and that will continue, and we'll find the best path for that.

"I am not concerned with getting players out to bring some in at this point. I am trying to make sure the balance of the squad is right and if players do move on, then that's beneficial for them and our squad, I see that as a positive."