Lampard explains how Chelsea beat Liverpool and Man City to Werner signing

The Blues boss made sure to show the German star plenty of love as he helped wrap up a key transfer

manager Frank Lampard has opened up on how he ensured the club secured the signing of Timo Werner over the summer.

The former striker sealed a move to Stamford Bridge in June with the international also attracting reported interest from the likes of and both Manchester clubs.

Werner, however, was seemingly convinced to join the Blues when Lampard and Petr Cech personally went to meet the attacker earlier this year for face-to-face talks.

The Chelsea coach described his plans for the striker and made sure to stress how much the club wanted Werner to join them.

"You understand that when there is competition from the likes of Liverpool and that you need to state your best case to the player," Lampard said.

"Having been that player at one point, I tried to sell the club to the best of my ability when I spoke to players. Petr in his role does the same.

"With a player like Timo, we were very keen to bring him in. He needs to feel that from us. I loved everything that he said to me in those conversations, the same with all the players.

"That manager-player conversation is really important because our relationship needs to be good. All you can do is your best as a club.

"I think we can be happy that we have brought in players of their level. That is just how we tried to work. Now it is stage two, get them settled and playing to the best of their ability."

After scoring 28 goals in the last season, Werner will be determined to hit the ground running in the when Chelsea face in their season opener on Monday night.

The German international scored in his first non-competitive appearance for the Blues last month, finding the back of the net after just four minutes in a friendly against Graham Potter's side.

Chelsea team-mate Christian Pulisic believes Werner can have a big impact at the club and is savouring the chance to play alongside him.

"He’s a very dangerous player," Pulisic told the club's official website last month. "I think he has some similar qualities to me and some of the attacking guys we have. He’s obviously very quick and very good in front of goal.

"He seems like a very humble guy. He wants to come in and wants to work. Playing against him has been a great experience and it’s going to be nice to have him on my team as well. So I’m definitely looking forward to that."