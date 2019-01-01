Lampard confirms Mount could still play against Liverpool after ankle injury

The Chelsea midfielder looked certain to miss the game at Stamford Bridge after hobbling out of the defeat to Valencia but he could now feature

Frank Lampard has revealed that Mason Mount could still feature in Sunday's clash with despite suffering an ankle injury in Tuesday's loss to .

The midfielder was forced out of the 1-0 defeat to the Liga side after just 16 minutes as former midfielder Francis Coquelin clattered into the 20-year-old as he tried to win the ball.

Mount's ankle appeared to twist awkwardly following the impact and it had looked as though he could be set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

But Lampard insists that the former loanee, who has impressed at the start of the 2019-20 season having been given a chance in the first-team, could well feature at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

He told reporters: "He has got a chance. We saw the image of the tackle after and it made it look really bad. Hopefully it's not so bad, we are trying to get him moving today, it's one that I will have to call later on before the game.

"We are trying, the good thing about Mason is his attitude is so good that he will give everything to play for this club. We will have every opportunity to try to get him there."

"There was a lot of swelling, it didn’t look the best. So injuries with the ankle, from my experience, if there is proper damage there is not much you can do. If it’s swollen you strap it up. We won’t take any risks, there is a bigger picture, we will do our best."

The Blues boss also discussed N'Golo Kante's return to fitness, with the Frenchman now back in training having been suffering with an ankle injury of his own.

He said: "It is a boost, we know the importance of him for any team that he plays in. The quality that he brings. The question is: how fit he is? He has had a long time out now since the back-end of last season.

"He has played a couple of games this season, but you can’t count that as much because he missed pre-season. What he did in Istanbul [to play in the Super Cup] was miraculous, rather than the norm.

"To play how he did without training. Now we have to manage him, similar to Mason, with the bigger pitcure. It’s great to have him back around us."

Chelsea will be looking to bounce back from the Champions League loss to Valencia as Rodrigo Moreno's goal sealed a 1-0 win for the visitors in a game that saw Ross Barkley miss a late penalty.

The Blues are currently sixth in the Premier League following their thumping 5-2 win over although they face a tough test against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, who sit top of the table and have won five on the spin in 2019-20.