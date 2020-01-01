Lampard confirms medical for £22m Mendy as Chelsea close in on new keeper

The Blues have a deal in place that will see another shot-stopping option join the ranks at Stamford Bridge from Ligue 1 outfit Rennes

Frank Lampard has confirmed that Edouard Mendy is undergoing a medical at , with the Blues closing in on the £22 million ($29m) capture of a new goalkeeper.

A move for the highly-rated keeper has been mooted for some time, with Goal confirming over the weekend that a deal had been struck.

Those at Stamford Bridge are now in the process of finalising an agreement that will see them add another shot-stopping option to their ranks.

Lampard told reporters when asked for an update on Mendy: “He is having a medical as we speak. Subject to that being okay, then he will be a Chelsea player.”

The Blues have moved to land another keeper after seeing patience wear thin when it comes to Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Spaniard remains the most expensive goalkeeper in world football, but has been struggling to live up to that billing.

Another costly error was made by the 25-year-old in his last outing against and he is now expected to be stripped of the number one spot once again, having previously seen his place taken by Willy Caballero.

Lampard is refusing to give up on Kepa and claims a door remains open for everyone to prove their worth, but he is pleased to have added competition for places.

He added when quizzed on Kepa: “I don't know what benefits there are in the long run, football is in your hands.

“Competition is a regular thing. We have brought Mendy in for that competition. It's in everyone's hands to get into the squad.

“I think it is the hardest position, because of the individual nature of it. I have to be sympathetic to that point.

“Last year I changed a few times, it's a different thought process. We are always striving for the best performance.”

Mendy could be thrown straight into action by Chelsea.

He will miss a third-round clash with Barnsley on Wednesday, with Caballero set to start that contest, but will be in contention for a trip to on Saturday.

Lampard said when asked about quarantine protocol in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic: “As far as I'm aware, as long as he passes his test with us on Thursday and if that is negative then he should be okay to play.”

Chelsea will be hoping that Mendy proves to be as successful as their last goalkeeping acquisition from Rennes, with current director Petr Cech having taken a similar career path back in 2004.